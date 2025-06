Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced on June 30th.

PROVIDENCE – Eighty-five primary care practices across the state have been awarded a total of $6.7 million in state grants to support the recruitment and retention of primary care physicians and increase access and capacity to serve Rhode Islanders. The one-time funding, announced by Gov. Daniel J. Mckee and the R.I. Executive Office of

The one-time funding, announced by Gov. Daniel J. Mckee and the R.I. Executive Office of Health and Human Services on June 18, will be allocated across three tiers, including Medicaid enrollment status.

“Access to quality care starts with strong primary care,” McKee said in a news release. “That's why my administration is focused on supporting the recruitment and retention of primary care providers and increasing access to serve more Rhode Islanders. This work is central to our RI 2030 goal of building a healthier state for all.”

Tier 1: Primary care practices agree to and demonstrate that they have accepted new patients onto their patient panel.

Tier 2: The primary care practices will recruit new primary care physicians or mid-level providers, such as nurse practitioners or physician's assistants, to the Rhode Island primary care workforce.

Tier 3: Primary care provider and/or practice that enrolls as a new Medicaid Provider in the R.I. Medicaid program.

Providers who applied for a grant through Tier 3

–

enrolling as a new Medicaid partner

–

will only be notified if they are awarded funding upon successful enrollment in Medicaid on or before Sept. 1, 2025.

“Primary care is the foundation of preventive care and overall positive health outcomes,” said EOHHS Secretary Richard Charest

.

“These grants will support 85 primary care practices in Rhode Island to expand their practices so they can see more patients, which, in turn, will ease the burden on Rhode Islanders seeking access to primary care.”