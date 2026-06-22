State budget funds behavioral health training for out-of-school program staffs

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island’s fiscal year 2027 state budget will allocate funding to enhance the training of staff in after-school programs, summer camps and other out-of-school initiatives.

Sponsored by Sen. Alana M. DiMario, D-Narragansett, the legislation provides $100,000 for training programs.

“The funding from this bill will go a long way toward maximizing the effectiveness of these programs by ensuring that everyone in these programs has the tools they need to support the emotional and mental health well-being of the children they work with,” DiMario said. “High-quality, evidenced-based training programs already exist, so we don’t need to create new programs; just provide the access through this funding.”

Rep. Mary Ann Shallcross Smith, D-Lincoln, introduced the companion bill in the House.

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“Because children’s learning and development doesn’t end when the final bell rings, Rhode Island has invested in a robust collection of out-of-school programs that help our children learn and grow outside of school,” DiMario said.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.