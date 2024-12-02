State conserves 982 acres in Burrillville; largest land acquisition in a decade

We have a great line-up of panelists for the summit in addition to accomplished honorees to recognize! Register today

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

BURRILLVILLE – The R.I. Department of Management is conserving 982 acres of forest in the Buck Hill section of town for public recreational use, the agency announced Monday. DEM completed the purchase of the Rhode Island Boy Scouts’ property with a $1.2 million grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service through the Wildlife Restoration

BURRILLVILLE

– The R.I. Department of Management is conserving 982 acres of forest in the Buck Hill section of town for public recreational use, the agency announced Monday.

DEM completed the purchase of the Rhode Island Boy Scouts' property with a $1.2 million grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

through the Wildlife Restoration Program and a $301,250 award from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, with a $101,250 match from state bond funds.

This is the l

argest single acquisition by DEM since 2014 and one of the last large undeveloped parcels in the state, the agency said.

“Conserving such a large parcel of connected forestland is a huge win for preserving Rhode Island’s natural resources and increasing public access to the outdoors,” said DEM Director Terry Gray. “I led campouts at this property when I was a scout leader, so I’m deeply grateful that DEM’s partnership with the Boy Scouts, NFWF, and USFWS have preserved this land for the public, thanks to the funding support of Rhode Island hunters and target shooters, whose firearms and ammunition purchased in the state are taxed expressly for the purpose of funding conservation projects.”

The conservation area provides connectivity between the 4,000-plus acre George Washington Management Area and Pulaski State Park to the south, the 2,220-acre Buck Hill Management Area to the north, as well as a large tract of conservation land in Connecticut to the west, and the Douglas State Forest to the north in Massachusetts, resulting in a total contiguous protected area of more than 13,000 acres.

The Boy Scouts will retain approximately 200 acres of land on the northern side of Wakefield Pond for continued scout use as a weekend camp.The property will be incorporated into Buck Hill Management Area and will be managed by DEM’s Division of Fish & Wildlife for outdoor recreation, including hunting and fishing.

The agency said about 140 acres of the property on Buck Hill Road will be temporarily closed to public access for site improvements.