State elections board enters settlement to make facility ADA compliant

CRANSTON – The R.I. Board of Elections has agreed to a settlement with the United States to undertake steps to make sure that individuals with disabilities are able to park, enter and exit the newly leased and renovated facility at 2000 Plainfield Pike, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced on Monday.

The agreement follows an investigation by the USAO following a citizen complaint that the facility was not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The BOE will be required to engage the services of a registered design professional to survey the facility and to create a remediation plan within 30 days. The board will also have to submit a design plan to the USAO within two months. Once approved, the board also agreed to promptly select a contractor to begin work that’s required to be completed within six months.