State grants $1.8M to boost bed-shelter capacity this winter

PROVIDENCE – The state granted $1.8 million in awards Thursday through its Winter Response Grant Program to expand Rhode Island’s homeless bed-shelter capacity for the upcoming season. The grants, part of the state’s $20 million commitment in August to create 1,327 state-funded year-round shelter beds, will provide an additional 218 seasonal beds to a projected

The grants, part of the state's $20 million commitment in August to create 1,327 state-funded year-round shelter beds, will provide an additional 218 seasonal beds to a projected total of 1,600 available this winter.

The funding will also support additional warming spaces, including approximately 200 cots and mats, to be used to meet community needs during high-demand periods this winter.

“My administration's priority is keeping our most vulnerable residents safe, especially in the coldest months,” Gov. Daniel J. McKee said. “This investment underscores our continued commitment to helping individuals and families access emergency shelter as a short-term solution and transition to stable, long-term housing.”

The grants fall into two categories: Seasonal emergency shelters, which offer safe, overnight accommodations from November to April, regardless of outside temperature, and flexible winter response projects that operate on an as-needed basis during periods of severe or inclement weather.

Those receiving shelter awards include:

Community Care Alliance: $404,178

Harvest Sanctuary: $114,022.

Hope in Jesus Ministry: $100,000

Multi-Center for All: $100,000

OpenDoors: $167,207

WARM: $264,905

Youth Pride: $120,707.

Those receiving flexible awards include: