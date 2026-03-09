State health insurance enrollment slips 10% year-over-year as average premiums rise by 101%

RHODE ISLAND Hospital in Providence, part of Brown University Health. Healthsource Ri enrollment decreased 10% year-over-year after monthly premiums surged by 101% as a result of ACA enhanced tax credits expiring. /COURTESY OF BROWN UNIVERSITY HEALTH. / COURTESY BROWN UNIVERSITY HEALTH

PROVIDENCE – Following the expiration of the Affordable Care Act enhanced tax credits, enrollment in the state health insurance plans decreased 10% year-over-year as average monthly premiums increased by more than 100%. From year-end through the end of the open enrollment period, which concluded on Jan. 31, enrollment decreased by 20% in what HealthSource RI,

