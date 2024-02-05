State launches $600K energy-efficiency reimbursement program for small businesses

PROVIDENCE – Small businesses have a new opportunity to apply for some financial relief on high energy costs.
Gov. Daniel J. McKee and R.I. Commerce Corp. announced Monday that the state has launched its Rhode Island Rebounds Energy Efficiency Program, a $600,000 pool of money for small businesses to seek and lessen their burden on expensive energy bills. State officials say the program reimburses small businesses up to $10,000 for energy efficiency measures implemented as the result of an energy assessment or audit.
The funds, state officials said, can be used to purchase energy efficiency items, such as insulation, electric panel upgrades, roof top unit controls and ventilation improvements. Businesses that make less than $2 million in annual revenue are eligible for the program and can apply through R.I. Commerce’s website
.
