State must keep public updated on COVID-19 death projections

Do we really need to see more shifting projections of potential death tolls from the COVID-19 pandemic? The answer, sadly in Rhode Island’s case, is yes.

We were told not long ago, for example, the national death toll from the pandemic could have exceeded 1 million – if the nation did nothing to stop the spread. Those projections from the White House were then quickly revised to between 100,000 and 200,000 and now to about 60,000, as national models better account for social-distancing guidelines and other mandates that have been in place for weeks.

States too, including Massachusetts, have ridden the roller-coaster of emotions, with one much-debated model forecasting more than 8,200 deaths in the Bay State before it was sharply revised downward. State modeling recently projected up to 4,300 deaths.

In Rhode Island, Gov. Gina M. Raimondo on April 16 said projections range from a low of 2,100 deaths to a high of about 4,000 through October.

- Advertisement -

The state through April 22 had seen 181 deaths, meaning the coming months could see a horrifyingly long, slow rise in fatalities – or the projections are already outdated.

The governor can’t be blamed for sharing numbers she was asked repeatedly to make public. But with that genie now out of the bottle, she needs to keep the public updated on the changing numbers, despite concerns about people becoming less vigilant.

Not doing so risks allowing an agonizingly false perception to take hold of what’s to come. It could also make people less trusting next winter, when another wave of the virus could strike.