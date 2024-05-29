State partners with nonprofit on tech job training for incarcerated individuals

THE LAST MILE, a California-based nonprofit, has partnered with the R.I. Department of Corrections and Gov. Daniel J. McKee's office to launch a new technical skills program to help educate incarcerated individuals on technology and get them employed upon release from prison.
PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Corrections and Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s office has partnered with a California-based nonprofit on a new technical skills program to help educate incarcerated individuals on technology that will qualify them for in-demand jobs when they’re released. The organization, named The Last Mile, launched its innovative web-development program last month

