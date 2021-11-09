State pension fund receives national recognition for transparency in financial reporting

PROVIDENCE – The state pension system was recently recognized with a certificate of achievement from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada, according to a release from the R.I. Office of the General Treasurer.

This marks the fourth consecutive year the Rhode Island Pension System was recognized for its commitment to transparency by the GFOA – the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial regulation, the release stated.R.I. Treasurer Seth Magaziner in a statement credited the recognition to his work to make the state treasury office transparent, including by requiring pension investment managers to publicly report fees and performance. Rhode Island was the first state nationwide to enact these requirements, the release stated.

