Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

The July 2 headline on PBN.com was disturbingly familiar: “R.I. Black Business Association: R.I. failing to comply with minority-contracting policy.” The state has a long history of failing to comply with its own minimum contracting rules for minority- and women-owned businesses. But the story this time is more challenging to sort out because the state…