State, Providence metro area get $4M in EPA funding

PROVIDENCE – The state and the Providence-Warwick metro area on Wednesday were awarded $4 million in total from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Climate Pollution Reduction Grants program.

The funding, made possible by the Inflation Reduction Act, will go toward the development of plans and innovative strategies to cut climate pollution and build clean energy economies.

“Congratulations to the State of Rhode Island and to the Providence metropolitan area for receiving a total of $4 million to develop comprehensive strategies to address climate change, reduce local air pollution, and build clean energy economies in their communities,” said EPA New England Regional Administrator David W. Cash in a statement. “Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, and the Biden-Harris Administration’s Investing in America agenda, underserved and overburdened communities will be meaningfully engaged to ensure they benefit from the creation of good jobs, lower energy costs, and cleaner air through the climate pollution mitigation measures planned through these grants.”

The EPA says Rhode Island is among 46 states across the U.S. that is receiving $3 million in funding, in which the R.I. Department of Environmental Management applied for on behalf of the state. The Providence-Warwick metro area is among than 70 metropolitan areas across the nation eligible to receive up to $1 million each in planning grant funds.

The Southeastern Regional Planning and Economic Development Commission will administer the funds in Providence as the lead agency, the EPA said. The lead agency for each state and metropolitan statistical area will use the funds to update existing climate, energy, or sustainability plans or to develop new plans in collaboration with municipalities and communities across the state and metropolitan areas and conduct meaningful public engagement on the plan, focusing on low-income and disadvantaged communities.