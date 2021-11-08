State, R.I. Foundation and partners announce Afghan Relief RI portal and initiative

PROVIDENCE – As the state prepares to welcome around 250 evacuees from Afghanistan over the next several months, a new initiative will connect evacuees with resettlement assistance with help from a $1.5 million boost.

Gov. Daniel J. McKee, the Rhode Island Foundation, the state Department of Human Services, Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island and the Catholic Charities and Social Ministry of the Catholic Diocese of Providence announced the joint effort, Afghan Relief Rhode Island, on Monday afternoon.

The collective effort will “make sure we, as a state, are ready to provide the services and supports” that evacuees need, McKee said.

“I thank the generous Rhode Islanders and businesses who have made this possible, and look forward to continuing to welcome our Afghan allies to the Ocean State,” McKee added.

The initiative connects Rhode Islanders with opportunities to assist in resettlement efforts such as volunteer and donation services through an online portal, which can be accessed at AfghanReliefRI.org. Through the portal, Rhode Islanders can donate funds, goods and furniture, volunteer services or sign up to host a family.

As part of the announcement, Neil D. Steinberg, president and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation, announced that the organization’s Refugee Relief Fund has raised almost $1.5 million from corporate, family and individual donors.

The R.I. Foundation kicked off the fund with a $100,000 gift, and Dorcas secured over $100,000, as well.

All gifts to the fund will assist Dorcas and the Catholic Social Services in providing evacuees with basic needs such as housing, food and transportation.

“This program will assist the people who helped our country for many years, but because of a government change in Afghanistan suddenly found themselves with only the clothes on their backs,” Steinberg said. “We recognize the sacrifice these people have made and are proud to support them.”

Jacquelyen Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.