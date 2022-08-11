State reaches $1.8M settlement with 3 gas refiners over soil, water contamination

PROVIDENCE – The state has resolved its lawsuit against three large gasoline refiners alleging they caused local soil and groundwater to be polluted, in which the state will receive about $1.8 million in compensation, R.I. Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced Thursday.

The state back in 2016 filed a lawsuit that alleged Chevron Corp., Irving Oil Corp. and Valero Energy Corp. polluted groundwater and soil with the gasoline additive methyl tertiary-butyl ether. The suit, Neronha said, alleges that the gas companies promoted, marketed, distributed, supplied and sold gasoline and other petroleum products containing MTBE.

The attorney general said the companies knew, or should have known, that MTBE would be released into the environment and cause contamination in Rhode Island’s water supply, threatening public health and welfare as a result. Neronha also said that MTBE’s presence in drinking water, even at low levels, could pose “serious health risks.”

As part of the settlement, Valero has agreed to pay the state $975,000, while Irving will pay $625,000 and Chevron will pay $175,000. The money, Neronha said, will be dedicated to emergency response and ongoing MTBE remediation efforts by the R.I. Department of Environmental Management.

The settlement is in addition to the earlier $17 million agreement the state reached with other gasoline refiners, including Shell, Sunoco, CITGO, Hess, Total Petrochemicals & Refining USA Inc., Marathon and Conoco, for their roles in MTBE contamination, Neronha said. The state has ongoing litigation with British Petroleum and Exxon Mobil over MTBE contamination, Neronha said.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.