State reaches $6M settlement in final soil, water contamination lawsuit

By
-
R.I. ATTORNEY GENERAL Peter F. Neronha announced Monday that the state has reached a $6 million settlement with Exxon Mobil over soil and groundwater contamination. / COURTESY R.I. ATTORNEY GENERAL PETER F. NERONHA
PROVIDENCE – The state has resolved a lawsuit against the final gasoline refiner named in a 2016 case for its role in polluting Rhode Island’s soil and groundwater with the gasoline additive methyl tertiary-butyl ether, and the state as a result will receive a major seven-figure settlement. R.I. Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced Monday…


