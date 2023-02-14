State receives $26M in federal funding for public housing

PROVIDENCE – Housing authorities in 24 communities across the state will receive $26.3 million in federal funding through the Public Housing Capital Fund, U.S. Sen. Jack Reed said Tuesday.

The Rhode Island Democrat helped secure the funding from the 2023 Consolidated Appropriations law that was signed by President Joe Biden on Dec. 29. The awards will be administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and will help communities preserve, develop, finance and modernize public housing.

“Everyone should have a safe place to live with dignity and respect. Public housing offers an affordable lifeline for many low-income families,” Reed said. “This new federal funding will improve housing conditions for vulnerable residents. It will help preserve public housing units, a critical source of affordable housing.”

The Public Housing Capital Fund Program provides local housing authorities with funding for the modernization of public housing and ongoing maintenance needs. Local agencies can use the funding for a broad array of improvements that may include redesigning, reconstructing and reconfiguring public housing sites and buildings; addressing safety code compliance needs; replacing obsolete utility systems and dwelling equipment and investing in resident programs that help improve economic empowerment.

Public Housing Agencies in the following cities and towns will receive funding:

Bristol: $457,364

Burrillville: $235,206

Central Falls: $862,992

Coventry: $444,903

Cranston: $1.4 million

Cumberland: $361,603

East Greenwich: $90,933

East Providence: $1.1 million

Jamestown: $71,206

Johnston: $354,142

Lincoln: $653,945

Providence: $8.1 million

Pawtucket: $2.3 million

Narragansett: $30,603

Newport: $2.5 million

North Providence: $289,796

Smithfield: $144,060

South Kingstown: $283,042

Tiverton: $113,269

Warren: $318,098

Warwick: $1.2 million

Westerly: $321,438

West Warwick: $579,959

Woonsocket: $4 million.