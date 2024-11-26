State receives four submissions to replace Washington Bridge

We have a great line-up of panelists for the summit in addition to accomplished honorees to recognize! Register today

PROVIDENCE – Four companies have expressed interest in rebuilding the westbound side of the Washington Bridge, the state announced Tuesday. Halmar International LLC and Walsh Construction Company II LLC submitted documents, while joint applications were submitted by American Bridge and MLJ and Skanska and Aetna. The state set a noon deadline of today for companies

Halmar International LLC and Walsh Construction Company II LLC submitted documents, while joint applications were submitted by American Bridge and MLJ and Skanska and Aetna. The state set a noon deadline of today for companies to respond to a Request for Qualifications as part of a bidding process announced on Oct. 15.

The next step will be a new request for proposals available to “a narrowed pool” of companies – perhaps as few as two – that will be selected on Dec. 11 to submit final proposals.

The winning company is expected to be chosen in June 2025 and begin work in July.

State officials had initially set an aggressive timeline for rebuilding the westbound side of the bridge, hoping to have it rebuilt and open by 2026. However, that date remains uncertain.

In May of 2024, the R.I. Department of Transportation estimated the cost for replacing the bridge would include $58.2 million for demolition, as well as $368.3 million for the design-build process.

Separate from the demolition and rebuild costs for the Washington Bridge, the state also estimated costs of approximately $46 million for emergency expenses, including work to stabilize the old bridge and estimated funding to account for both state and municipal safety and transportation-related expenses.

The state’s congressional delegation announced the U.S. Department of Transportation had awarded a $95.6 million grant for the Washington Bridge rebuild on the same day the state issued its request for qualifications.

Combined with the previous $124.4 million grant from the National Infrastructure Project Assistance program received in September, Rhode Island has been awarded a total of $221 million in federal funding to replace the Washington Bridge, fully funding the state’s request for the project.

The state

received zero bids for the project

in July following an earlier request for proposals.

On June 28, Aetna Bridge Co. was awarded a $45.8 million contract by the state to demolish the westbound side of the bridge.

The abrupt closure of the Washington Bridge’s westbound side in December, which connects Interstate 195 from Rhode Island’s East Bay to Providence, has disrupted traffic and businesses. In March, the state announced that the westbound side needed to be replaced, with Gov. Daniel J. McKee proclaiming that a “day of reckoning” will come to hold those responsible for allowing the bridge to deteriorate to the point of near failure.