State should be first in on soccer tourism

Rhode Island could see a soccer tourism windfall from FIFA World Cup matches coming to nearby Foxborough, Mass., next year. But the state and private partners will need to start investing in the effort. Ocean State 2026, a newly formed nonprofit dedicated to the effort, thinks the state will need at least $4 million in public and private contributions. That includes funding for a community grant program to support local events during the 39 days the matches will be held next summer. Great idea, except the group has started accepting what it called “pre-applications” for grants without having lined up any financial commitments yet. Farouk Rajab, president of the Rhode Island Hospitality Association, said that without funding, the program “feels like just a concept for now.” That needs to change quickly or state leaders will be lamenting what could have been. Rather than waiting for big private donors to step up for the grant program, the state should be first in to show its commitment to the effort.