State to hire independent contractor to review Washington Bridge closure 

GOV. DANIEL J. MCKEE has instructed the R.I. Department of Administration to hire an outside firm to conduct an external review of what led to the failure and subsequent closure of the westbound side of the Washington Bridge in Providence. / PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Administration will hire a third-party firm to conduct a review of the R.I. Department of Transportation’s analysis of what led to the closure of the Washington Bridge.  The DOA released a statement late Monday announcing that Gov. Daniel J. McKee had instructed it to procure a contractor “to provide…


