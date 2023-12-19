State to hire independent contractor to review Washington Bridge closure 

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Administration will hire a third-party firm to conduct a review of the R.I. Department of Transportation’s analysis of what led to the closure of the Washington Bridge. The DOA released a statement late Monday announcing that Gov. Daniel J. McKee had instructed it to procure a contractor “to provide…