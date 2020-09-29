State to keep one field hospital for COVID-19, in Cranston, through June 2021

PROVIDENCE – The state will extend its lease for a field hospital site in Cranston through June 2021, as a backup to traditional hospitals in the COVID-19 pandemic. At an annual rate, the rental exceeds $3.9 million a year.

But the state now will deactivate two other alternate hospital sites that were set up in the spring, when infections in Rhode Island were rising and Gov. Gina M. Raimondo sought additional hospital bed capacity.

The State Properties Committee in a teleconference meeting Tuesday approved the lease extension for 100 Sockanosset Cross Road, in Cranston, as part of an amendment to the original agreement.

The property is a former Citizens Bank building and is owned by 100 Sockanosset LLC, a company associated with the Carpionato Group.

- Advertisement -

It was leased for $302,105 per month for the initial lease period, which began April 15 and ends Sept. 30. Under the amended agreement, the state will now pay that base rental, plus $27,414.13 a month to reimburse the landlord for Cranston property taxes, retroactive to July 1. The state will also be responsible for the sewer payments, according to state documents.

The state will pay for the surge capacity using federal funds intended to help defray the costs of the pandemic.

The property is large enough, at 302,105 square feet, to accommodate 335 hospital beds for COVID-19 surges in the state, according to a letter to the state from Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, the R.I. Department of Health director.

It is also big enough to accommodate between 325 and 350 health department staff, storage and materials transferred from the other two field hospitals, her letter explained. Personnel that will operate out of the Cranston facility include data analytics teams, community outreach workers, COVID operations support staff, including outbreak investigation employees, and others.

The state’s other two field hospital sites, at a former Lowe’s building in the Quonset Business Park of North Kingstown and at the R.I. Convention Center will be decommissioned and their leases terminated, according to Alexander-Scott.

That process will take a few months. The work is expected to be completed at the North Kingstown facility by Oct. 31 and at the Convention Center by Dec. 31, she noted.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.