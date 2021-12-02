State union workers approve 4-year contract with $3K vaccine bonus

PROVIDENCE – Members of Rhode Island’s largest state employee union on Thursday overwhelmingly approved a new four-year contract that includes a $3,000 bonus for getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Rhode Island Council 94 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees approved the agreement by a vote of 1,963 to 97. The union represents more than 3,800 state employees.

“Some of our members who work in direct care settings, such as the Rhode Island Veterans Home, Eleanor Slater Hospital, and RICLAS group homes, and other state agencies contracted and recovered from COVID multiple times,” said Council 94 Executive Director Alexis Santoro in a statement. “The new contract provides modest raises and incentive payments to help retain state employees. State government has faced challenges in recruiting and retaining employees during these challenging times. Our members are taxpayers too and facing the impact of increased inflation that is challenging all Rhode Islanders.”

The union did not disclose the size of raises or other incentives included in the contract.

Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment following the vote.

On Nov. 18, McKee’s administration and AFSCME Council 94, reached a tentative agreement on the contract, which includes a provision calling for two $1,500 bonuses to be paid to state workers who have been vaccinated.

The agreement calls for an initial $1,500 payment to vaccinated workers following the vote and an additional $1,500 payment in July.

The union’s members have not been mandated to get vaccinated against COVID-19, while other workers in the state, including in the health care sector, have been required to do so.

Rhode Island mandated health care workers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 1, but didn’t issue any mandate on state workers.

The controversial provision on vaccine bonuses has some lawmakers and business leaders in an uproar, as they feel the bonuses for vaccinations pay-to-play scenario sets an unwarranted precedent.

Dave Chenevert, executive director of the Rhode Island Manufacturers Association, said he does not believe the state should be paying $3,000 to get workers vaccinated with taxpayer dollars.

“I think it undermines the efforts that the private sector is trying to do to get their workers vaccinated,” he said. “Do for one, we should do for all. Do we extend this to private citizens as well?”

Cassius Shuman is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Shuman@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @CassiusShuman.