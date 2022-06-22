State’s discrimination lawsuit with Pinterest Inc. fully resolved

PROVIDENCE – A lawsuit between the state of Rhode Island and Pinterest Inc. that alleged the social media platform was fostering a culture of racial and gender discrimination against its employees has been fully resolved, R.I. Treasurer Seth Magaziner announced Wednesday.

Back in November 2021, Pinterest agreed per the settlement to pledge $50 million to create workplace and board-level reforms that prevent employee discrimination, and to promote diversity, equity and inclusion at the company. Magaziner spokesperson Benjamin Smith told Providence Business News Wednesday that the settlement has been approved by the presiding judge and the case has been resolved.

Magaziner said in a statement that the state pushed for these reforms to support Pinterest’s employees “with a fair and safe workplace,” and to strengthen the company’s brand and performance “by ensuring that the values of inclusiveness are made central to Pinterest’s identity.”

“This holistic approach will fundamentally support and positively impact Pinterest’s workplace culture in the years to come,” Magaziner said.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.