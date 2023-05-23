Statewide initiative launched to help increase broadband connectivity

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Daniel J. McKee on Tuesday launched a statewide initiative to help increase awareness of a federal program to help lower-income families pay for high-speed internet connections.

The Affordable Connectivity Program is a $14.2 billion federal broadband benefit funded by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. It provides eligible households with a monthly discount of up to $30 per month – up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands – and a one-time $100 discount toward a laptop, desktop computer or tablet.

Of the 173,369 Rhode Island households that are eligible for the program, only 60,534 – 35% – have enrolled thus far.

To increase enrollment, the state has partnered with EducationSuperHighway, a national nonprofit with a mission to close the broadband-affordability gap. Combined with commitments by internet service providers to deliver high-speed internet plans for no more than $30 per month, eligible households can also receive high-speed internet at no cost by pairing the Affordable Connectivity Program benefit with a free ACP broadband plan.

“No family in our state should worry about choosing between paying a broadband bill and paying rent or buying groceries,” McKee said. “We are committed to closing the digital divide by driving awareness of this vital program.”

EducationSuperHighway will support statewide awareness efforts by training community leaders and partner organizations and providing outreach materials and tools to help households enroll.

The nonprofit recently launched GetACP.org/Rhode_Island, a virtual mobile assistant that simplifies the ACP enrollment process by providing real-time support to help eligible households determine the easiest way to qualify. The mobile website is available in four languages and helps applicants overcome critical barriers in the enrollment process by helping them identify the documents needed when applying and find “free with ACP” broadband plans available at their address.

“Rhode Island is closing the digital divide by ensuring eligible households can get affordable access to high-speed broadband through the ACP,” said Evan Marwell, CEO of EducationSuperHighway. “Governor McKee is making bold strides to increase economic opportunity and security for all families in his state.”

ACP-eligible households include families with incomes at or below 200% of the federal poverty level and those who qualify for Lifeline, SNAP, Free and Reduced-Price School Lunch, WIC and other government-funded programs.

“In this day and age, affordable, high-speed internet isn’t a luxury, but a necessity for everything from our kids’ schoolwork, to applying for jobs, or accessing government services and resources,” said U.S. Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I. “We created the Affordable Connectivity Program, the largest high-speed internet affordability program in our nation’s history, to make sure that no one is left behind – no matter where they live or their paycheck.”