Stay invested amid talk of recession

By
-

Are we in a recession? If not, how likely is it and when? It sounds all too similar to the start of 2025 for local businesses. The uncertainty, fueled by tariff hikes and federal funding disruptions, led to a year of stagnation. One local economist, University of Rhode Island professor Leonard Lardaro, is convinced the state has

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Facing the Holidays with a Cancer Diagnosis

The holidays are often painted as a time of joy, tradition, and togetherness. But for…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display