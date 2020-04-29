Steamship Historical Society offering distance-learning activities

WARWICK – Maritime nonprofit Steamship Historical Society of America is offering a variety of online activities for students in grades K-12, their parents and educators during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Steamship Historical Society said the free lessons will be on maritime topics that include stories from the past and discoveries from around the world, and will be accompanied by hands-on learning activities and experiments. Sample plans include learning about buoyancy through building Lego boats, building cryptosystems to encode and decode secret messages, creating origami ships, understanding sailing physics and other lessons, the organization said.

Lessons are organized by grade level and science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics, the Steamship Historical Society said, and can be completed in parts to occupy an hour’s time or across multiple days.

Steamship Historical Society Executive Director Matthew Schulte said in a statement that the program was made available through grants and donations from supporters who see “the value in providing free educational tools to parents, teachers and students in the Ocean State and beyond.”

Information about the new program can be found on the Steamship Historical Society of America’s website.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.