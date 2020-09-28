Steamship Historical Society purchases permanent home in Warwick

WARWICK – The Steamship Historical Society of America will have a permanent home, having completed its purchase of a property that once served as a college library at 2500 Post Road.

The nonprofit had been leasing the site from the New England Institute of Technology since 2014, the organization said on Monday.

The 0.27-acre property is host to SSHA’s museum, research library, archive storage, meeting space and administrative headquarters. The building spans 8,348 square feet.

“This is a momentous occasion for SSHSA, one that I have been working on since I came on board more than 13 years ago,” Executive Director Matthew Schulte said. “We are extremely grateful to our colleagues at NEIT who approached us with this opportunity, and for our partners at Greenwood Credit Union for continually working alongside us as we overcame the challenges presented by this ‘new normal.’ ”

The sale was for $775,000, according to property records. The sale closed on Aug. 31.