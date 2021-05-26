Steamship Historical Society receives $250K challenge grant to support programming

WARWICK – The Steamship Historical Society of America announced May 18 that it was selected by the Posner Foundation of Pittsburgh to receive a $250,000 matching challenge grant.

The society said that new gifts and pledges made to the campaign through the end of 2022, or when the challenge is fully funded, will qualify for the matching grant. Once the grant is achieved, the society said it will be used to help fund program enhancements at its ship history center on Post Road.

The society also said the challenge came with an additional $100,000 contribution to support its Full Ahead! enrichments. The funds, the society said, will help bolster its digital capabilities and increase its capacity of the cloud-based virtual activities available on the society’s website.

The Full Ahead! campaign, the society said, hopes to raise $3.5 million so it can archive and interpret the society’s ship history collection.

- Advertisement -

“We are fortunate to be in this position because of the Posner Family’s thoughtfulness and genuine generosity,” Steamship Historical Society Executive Director Matthew Schulte said in a statement. “There’s good reason as to why our campaign is called Full Ahead!, and we intend to remain on course with our bold fundraising efforts.”

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.