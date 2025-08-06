Stefano Famiglietti wins Senate District 4 seat in special election

Democrat Stefano Famiglietti, a lawyer and North Providence town councilor, will represent R.I. Senate District 4 for the next 15 months after winning a special election Tuesday.

Famiglietti bested Republican candidate Alexander Asermely by a 66-percentage point margin, with 83% of votes as of 8:24 p.m, according to preliminary, unofficial results published by the Rhode Island Board of Elections. Republican Alexander Asermely received 16% of votes. Mail ballots returned Tuesday have not yet been counted.

Famiglietti, 33, rang in his victory with family and friends at the Knights of Columbus hall on Douglas Avenue in North Providence. In a phone interview, the North Providence native attributed his win to his deep roots in the community and strong bench of support, including from the family of his predecessor, the late Senate President Dominick Ruggerio.

“That’s always the key for every elected official,” Famiglietti said. “If you do the work and you are involved and you truly represent the community, that’s the results you get.”

Ruggerio held the seat for 40 years beginning in 1984 until his death on April 21, triggering a special election for the district spanning North Providence and part of Providence. Five candidates – four Democrats and one Republican – vied for the open spot, with Famiglietti sweeping the four-way Democratic primary in July.

Asermely, 39, also a lawyer and North Providence native, was the sole Republican and a first-time candidate. He did not respond to multiple inquiries for comment, though he posted photos throughout the day on his campaign Facebook page showing him with supporters at polling places. A

Asermely called Famiglietti to concede at 8:45 p.m., Famiglietti said in a text message.

The first step in his celebration? “Probably getting something to eat because I haven’t eaten a lot today,” he said.

Senate President Valarie Lawson, Majority Leader Frank Ciccone and Majority Whip David Tikoian issued a joint statement congratulating Famiglietti Tuesday night.

“His deep roots in the community and clear understanding of the priorities of District 4 have resonated with voters, and his commitment to public service is a strong reflection of the values exemplified by Senate President Dominick Ruggerio,” they said. As he prepares to take on this new role in the Rhode Island Senate, we look forward to working alongside him to strengthen our communities and ensure Rhode Island remains a great place to live and work.”

His election to the Senate now triggers a special election for his seat on the North Providence Council, which he has held since 2018. Dates for the Town Council special election have not been set.

Famiglietti will serve the remainder of Ruggerio’s term, though 2026, with a $20,391.97 annual salary for the part-time job. His priorities include increasing state aid to his district and other measures to offset tax burdens on district residents.

He works as a personal injury lawyer with his own practice in Providence.

Nancy Lavin is a senior staff writer for the Rhode Island Current.