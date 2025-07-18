Steinberg passes torch on life sciences

At PBN’s Emerging Industries Summit in 2024, Neil D. Steinberg said the goal for the then-newly created R.I. Life Sciences Hub was for the state to become a player in the regional industry. Just over a year later, the local industry has taken steps toward doing that thanks largely to Steinberg, who will step down

At PBN’s Emerging Industries Summit in 2024, Neil D. Steinberg said the goal for the then-newly created R.I. Life Sciences Hub was for the state to become a player in the regional industry. Just over a year later, the local industry has taken steps toward doing that thanks largely to Steinberg, who will step down as hub chair in September. The hub has provided millions of dollars for early-stage companies. It has also invested $10 million for construction of a long-sought lab for them. After a lengthy search, Dr. Mark Turco was named CEO and president of the hub in December. It will be up to him and Steinberg’s successor to help keep Rhode Island in the game with Boston and other better-funded life sciences ecosystems. That will require more state funding, which won’t come easy. Federal support will be even more challenging. New hub leadership will have to work with state and industry leaders to develop a fresh vision for Rhode Island becoming the regional leader Mr. Steinberg and others have ­envisioned.