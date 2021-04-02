Steinbrecher earns lifetime achievement award in science

Donald Steinbrecher
DONALD STEINBRECHER, chief scientist in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Undersea Warfare Electromagnetic Systems Department, was awarded the 2019 Office of Naval Research Fred E. Saalfeld Award for Outstanding Lifetime Achievement in Science. This award, announced in December 2020, recognizes naval research scientists for their achievements that have contributed substantially to the knowledge…

