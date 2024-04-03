Stephany Kearney Promoted to VP, General Manager, Quantic™ Evans

Stephany has been promoted to VP, General Manager of Quantic™ Evans, an aerospace and defense capacitor manufacturer based in E. Providence, RI. Stephany joined Quantic™ Evans in 2021 as Division Controller for the company’s entire capacitor portfolio comprised of Quantic Evans (RI), Quantic Eulex (CA), Quantic Paktron (VA) and Quantic UTC (CA). In 2023, she was promoted to Vice President of Finance and Operations.

With her proven track record in finance, operations, and people management, Stephany is well-equipped to lead Quantic™ Evans through its next phase of expansion and success, driving sustainable growth and solidifying the company’s position as a key player in the aerospace and defense capacitor manufacturing industry.