Stepping Up: Hasbro partners to produce and donate face shields to local hospitals

PAWTUCKET – Hasbro Inc. has partnered with Cartamundi, a manufacturer of playing cards, trading cards and board games, to produce 50,000 face shields per week for several weeks that will be donated to hospitals in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, the company announced on Monday.

The masks will be produced at Cartamundi’s manufacturing facility in East Longmeadow, Mass.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to work together with our partners at Cartamundi to produce much-needed personal protective equipment, to directly assist the critical needs of front-line medical workers in our community,” said John Frascotti, president and chief operating officer of Hasbro. “Throughout this challenging time, Hasbro is committed to using our brands, our resources and our expertise to help make a difference.”

Cartamundi said it has implemented measures in its facility to protect workers including PPE, plexiglass screens, medical screenings, sanitization and distancing measures.

“We are very proud that we’ve been able to shift our focus to design, engineer and manufacture essential face shields to donate to local health care workers as they fight COVID-19,” said Phillip Wauters, Cartamundi executive vice president. “We plan to continue to produce this essential personal protective equipment for the next several weeks as our communities continue to come together to bravely work through this crisis.”

