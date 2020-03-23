Stepping Up: Honeywell to ramp up Smithfield production of disposable respirators

SMITHFIELD – Honeywell will ramp up production of N95 disposable respirators in its facility here to help support the need for critical safety equipment in the United States due to COVID-19, the company announced Sunday.

Honeywell said that it expects to hire approximately 500 workers and will begin recruiting, hiring and training manufacturing workers immediately.

The company expects to make millions of respirators at the plant.

“We are honored to support the U.S. government’s efforts to protect Americans with personal protective equipment made right here in the United States,” said Darius Adamczyk, Honeywell chairman and CEO. “Our Rhode Island facility already produces industry-leading safety gear and soon will play a critical role in supplying the Strategic National Stockpile with N95 masks.”

Honeywell is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C.

