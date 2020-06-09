Stepping Up: Local teachers create masks to help with communication

PROVIDENCE – Recently, former East Providence High School teacher Linda Harnois and Johnston-based Thornton Elementary School teacher Linda Greco were having a brief conversation on what life will be like wearing face coverings in public as life slowly returns to normal while the COVID-19 pandemic continues on in Rhode Island.

One focal point of their conversation: How will the scene look in schools with students and teachers wearing masks, if schools are allowed to have in-person learning in September.

“[Grego] said ‘Lin I can’t imagine going to back to school teaching first grade without students seeing my mouth, especially teaching them phonetics and all of that,’ ” Harnois told Providence Business News. “I said ‘I know, it’s going to be crazy.’ ”

A few days later, both Greco and Harnois came up with an idea to create masks where faces were both covered and exposed at the same time. The masks made by the two teachers, called “The Communicator,” are designed with a clear covering that allow mouths to be visible, surrounded by patterned cloths.

Initially, the idea to create a Facebook page for their venture was meant to be “a joke,” Harnois said. But their initial laughs turned into complete shock for the two educators, as their creations generated a worldwide response.

Just 10 days after launching their initiative, Harnois and Greco had made approximately 400 masks for orders that were made via social media. Harnois said the two are making all of the masks by hand, creating about 10 masks per hour between them and said that they will try keep up with the demand.

Harnois said that she and Greco received calls from doctors in New York asking for their masks, as well as from various teachers, principals, individuals who are hearing-impaired and others. Calls were even coming in from Europe, such as Finland and Austria, asking for masks, Harnois said.

“I was just so overwhelmed, I called a lawyer because we need to copyright and patent it. I think this is going to go international. We’re just sitting here in shock,” Harnois said. “We’re just getting all of our orders through Facebook, but we didn’t think it would fly like this.”

However, both Harnois and Greco realized just how much of a need there was for these masks, even with their small operation, during these times.

The masks can be ordered through Greco and Harnois’ Facebook page. Greco said the duo is working on expanding their operations so more help is available to make these masks, and they are planning to continue making the masks throughout the next school year.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.