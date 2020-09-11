Stepping Up: Providence residents launch donation-based grocery delivery service

PROVIDENCE – Starting a nonprofit was not on Evan McManamy’s pre-pandemic to-do list.

Between his work as a licensed massage therapist with his own practice and taking classes toward a degree in social work through Rhode Island College, the 28-year-old’s schedule was already packed.

But when COVID-19 hit, forcing the West End resident to close down his massage practice, he found himself with newfound free time and a desire to help his fellow Providence residents, particularly those unable to leave their homes to buy groceries.

Thus, CartwheelRI was born, jointly founded by a group of young Providence residents including McManamy. The nonprofit grocery delivery service provides fresh-from-the-farm produce as well as canned goods and bulk items at wholesale prices, sourced through Farm Fresh Rhode Island as well as wholesale suppliers.

Cartwheel operates on a donation-based model, with contributions beyond the price of the order used to subsidize the cost of operations – paying the handful of workers hired to organize and deliver groceries. Customers with the means to do so are encouraged to donate more, in order to subsidize the orders of lower-income recipients, including those who qualify for food stamps; Cartwheel is certified to accept payments through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

“One of the strengths of this model in the pandemic is that so many people need to stay home and be careful for different reasons and those don’t break down across exclusively socioeconomic lines,” McManamy said.

And demand for fresh, locally-sourced groceries has continued despite the pandemic. Unlike larger distributors, including Farm Fresh, Cartwheel has no minimum order amount, catering to smaller households or individuals.

Even after the state’s stay-at-home orders were lifted, interest in the service has continued to grow, with 15 to 25 households signed up for deliveries on a given week, McManamy said. He hopes to continue the service even after the virus subsides, and is looking for external funding to supplement the donations.

“We really see Cartwheel as community,” he said. “It’s not just people helping others to buy food, but also to hear what’s going on in the community, what the needs are.”

