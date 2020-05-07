Stepping Up: Providence Singers lend voices to community virtually

EAST PROVIDENCE – For members of The Providence Singers Inc., lending their voices to song is a way of life. It serves as a means to connect with one another and to share a deep passion.

When the COVID-19 pandemic brought the routines of the East Providence-based nonprofit to a standstill, the group was confronted with numerous challenges.

Providence Singers had been preparing a number for its inaugural gala that had been scheduled for March and the singers were scheduled to perform with the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra for its “Verdi: Requiem” concerts, however, both events were canceled due to the health crisis.

“Social distancing is difficult for everyone, and then to lose something that is important in their lives, some of them are having a hard time with it,” Providence Singers Artistic Director Christine Noel told Providence Business News Monday.

Providence Singers was rehearsing for their performance of the song “Somewhere” from the Broadway musical West Side Story for its gala before the pandemic took hold of Rhode Island, Noel said. But, she said the group still wanted to contribute their talents to the community as it goes through a hard time.

Twenty members of Providence Singers collaborated to make a virtual choir YouTube video performing “Somewhere” to both lift the spirits of the community and offer an outlet for Providence Singers to continue their passion. The nearly three-minute song has some lyrics that could apply to the current situation: “Somewhere. We’ll find a new way of living; We’ll find a way of forgiving; Somewhere.”

“’Somewhere’ just fit on so many levels,” Noel said. “We want [a song] that people know and that they are going to be moved by. So, it became a project that we would create for our community.”

Providence Singers collaborated with Providence-based Chris Walsh Productions to help edit the video. She said the singers were given prerecorded music to listen to through headphones on their computers as they record themselves singing through a smartphone. Noel said for 20 singers to sync up with them in different locations, they needed to have a “common tempo.”

Noel said she has selected another song for the group to sing virtually, and plans to involve about 25 to 30 singers for the project.

“People can’t go to concerts anymore and can’t leave their home,” Noel said. “We’re trying to bring it to them.”

But challenges still remain for Providence Singers. Noel said the nonprofit was hoping to raise about $25,000 to $30,000 from the Broadway at the Biltmore gala to support the organization’s operations but that is not in the cards now. Noel said December was the last time the organization received any revenue, when it performed with the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra, and there are no performances upcoming this month.

As a result, the pandemic has hit Providence Singers “very, very hard,” Noel said.

“It’s absolutely devastating. This has been pretty difficult in terms of managing the organization itself and sustaining the organization,” Noel said. “We just pray that we can resume activities in the fall and to perform again.”

Noel also noted that Providence Singers Executive Director Elaine Cunningham is currently seeking grants to help with funding and said the organization “cannot continue” without revenue. Individuals who wish to donate to the organization can do so by visiting the Providence Singers’ website.

