Stepping Up: Warren chef teams up with nonprofit for ‘Chopped’-inspired fundraiser

WARREN – Eli Dunn’s debut on Food Network’s “Chopped” in 2018 featured a Rhode Island- style chowder that won high praise from judge Martha Stewart.

On Tuesday, the chef and owner of Eli’s Kitchen in Warren will once again be tasked with making a meal out of a random assortment of ingredients, albeit under very different terms. Rather than quahogs and Chinese tea eggs, his meals will be made from canned chicken, cream of mushroom soup and other inexpensive staples included in nonprofit Good Neighbors’ weekly food distributions to people in need. There won’t be any celebrity chefs judging his creation but instead a virtual audience who can watch his culinary prowess at work on Facebook Live.

And rather than a $10,000 to $50,000 prize, Dunn’s end goal is to raise money for Good Neighbors and the people it serves.

Good Neighbors Executive Director Ric Wild framed the event as a great opportunity to help the East Providence nonprofit continue its work providing food to those in need – an effort which has taken on new importance amid the coronavirus crisis. While the organization has temporarily shuttered its soup kitchen and day shelter, its food distribution services have ramped up significantly – now serving 113 households in a week compared to 46 prior to the onset of COVID-19, Wild said.

- Advertisement -

At the same time that demand has increased, meat donations provided by grocery stores have dried up seemingly overnight, forcing the nonprofit to make up the loss by purchasing meat from the Rhode Island Community Food Bank. The Tuesday fundraiser, part of a global event organized by the creators of Giving Tuesday, will help the organization continue purchasing meat and other food items not included in federal subsidies from the food bank, Wild said.

Dunn, who got to know Wild through a Warren-area Tuesday night supper club, hoped the event would also raise awareness about the increasing problem of food insecurity. Since shuttering his restaurant in March, he has turned most of his focus to helping care for his two young children but also wanted to find a way to leverage his skills and relative celebrity to give back to his community.

“We hope it could be inspiring to folks who are relying on this kind of food perhaps for the first time and wondering ‘what do I do with this stuff?’” Wild said. “In the hands of a capable chef, this very generic food can transform into an incredible meal.”

The cooking event will be streamed on Facebook Live at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Donations to Good Neighbors can be made through its website. Up to $5,000 in contributions made Tuesday will be matched by a private donor.

Providence Business News is spotlighting nonprofits, companies and workers stepping up to challenges presented by the spread of the new coronavirus.