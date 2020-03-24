Stepping Up: Weekly series highlighting entrepreneurs’ work against COVID-19 to debut Wednesday

PROVIDENCE – District Hall Providence and Social Enterprise Greenhouse are going virtual every Wednesday, offering stories on how entrepreneurs are aiding in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two entities are debuting Wednesday a weekly virtual series, titled “Innovation as an Antidote: RI’s Impact Entrepreneurs Respond to COVID-19” from 5-5:30 p.m. District Hall Providence and Social Enterprise Greenhouse said the show will highlight entrepreneurs from around Rhode Island are “innovating and adapting” to address “critical social issues” surrounding the pandemic. Audience members will also be able to learn about useful resources and learn how people can help.

“Most importantly, this series will highlight ways we are coming together as a community to make sure everyone gets the assistance they need during this demanding time,” the entities said in a statement.

Former R.I. Department of Health Director Michael Fine will be the guest speaker for Wednesday’s show, offering his perspective on the virus and public health. The show, hosted by Social Enterprise Greenhouse CEO Kelly Ramirez, will also have a Q&A session with the audience.

Individuals can register to be part of the free web show here.

