Stepping Up: Woonsocket manufacturer producing high volumes of hand sanitizer for businesses

WOONSOCKET – Aidance Scientific, a manufacturer of topical medications, has jumped into a gap that is frustrating many business owners in Rhode Island – how to source enough hand sanitizer to keep a mobile workforce safe.

The 60-employee manufacturer is capable of producing orders of 200,000 bottles or more, and will start initial shipments of orders on Monday. The company already has FDA authorization because it manufacturers remedies for a variety of ailments.

Co-founder David Goldsmith said Aidance Scientific jumped into the new arena of hand sanitizer on March 16, after being contacted by the R.I. Commerce Corp., which was trying to source production within Rhode Island of products and equipment needed for the fight against COVID-19.

“It was encouraged for companies across the board to jump in to fill the gap in need for hand sanitizer across the country,” Goldsmith said. “It’s hard to find hand sanitizer in the stores. Companies are trying to find hand sanitizer to keep their employees safe, not only at work, but when they go home. Some people still need to go out.”

In Woonsocket, the company is now producing both gel and aerosol versions of the sanitizer, which are available for Rhode Island companies and government agencies.

But the company needs to know how much is needed, Goldsmith said. He is asking companies to let them know what they need, so they can respond appropriately. The site is at www.safehandsanitizer.us.

“We need to know what the demand is so we can meet it. We’re not going to make hundreds of thousands of units before we know the companies need it.”

Providence Business News is spotlighting nonprofits, companies and workers stepping up to challenges presented by the spread of the new coronavirus.

