Steven Baker to be next president of Jewish Alliance of Greater Rhode Island

Baker will begin the role July 1, succeeding interim CEO Harris Chorney at the organization, which provides community planning and fundraising efforts supporting hundreds of programs locally and abroad. Chorney succeeded Adam Greenmanm who stepped down as CEO in January to run for mayor of Pawtucket. A search committee was assembled ahead of Greenman's resignation. Baker has 19 years of experience in the nonprofit sector, the alliance said, with a background in philanthropy, community programming and organizational development. He most recently served as chief philanthropy officer for the Minneapolis Jewish Federation and Minnesota Jewish Community Foundation. “We are thrilled to welcome Steven to Rhode Island,” said Marisa Garber, board chair of the Jewish Alliance of Greater Rhode Island. “His visionary leadership, deep commitment to Jewish values and proven record of strengthening communities make him the ideal person to guide the Alliance into its next chapter.” Prior to his work in Minneapolis, Baker held roles with Jewish and nonprofit organizations in Arizona, Colorado and elsewhere, including positions with BBYO, the Jewish Community Foundation of Southern Arizona and JEWISHcolorado. “This is an enormous opportunity for the Alliance and the greater Rhode Island Jewish community,” Chorney said. “Steven will champion the Alliance’s mission of supporting and cultivating a connected, strong and inclusive Jewish community while helping to shape its future growth and impact.” Baker holds a master’s degree in business administration from Indiana University and has completed executive leadership training focused on philanthropy. In a statement, Baker said he looks forward to working with the organization and the community. “I am honored by the opportunity to partner with the board, professional team and community to guide the organization into its next chapter of growth while honoring its values, legacy and central role in Jewish life in Rhode Island,” he said. The Jewish Alliance of Greater Rhode Island supports more than 300 programs and services through its annual campaign, focusing on Jewish life in Rhode Island, Israel and other communities. Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor for the Providence Business News. He can be reached at mudambi@pbn.com.

PROVIDENCE – The Jewish Alliance of Greater Rhode Island has selected Steven A. Baker as its next CEO and president following a national search, the organization announced Tuesday.