Steven Baker to be next president of Jewish Alliance of Greater Rhode Island

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STEVEN BAKER was selected as the new president of the Jewish Alliance of Greater Rhode Island following a national search. COURTESY OF JEWISH ALLIANCE OF GREATER RHODE ISLAND

PROVIDENCE – The Jewish Alliance of Greater Rhode Island has selected Steven A. Baker as its next CEO and president following a national search, the organization announced Tuesday. Baker will begin the role July 1, succeeding interim CEO Harris Chorney at the organization, which provides community planning and fundraising efforts supporting hundreds of programs locally

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