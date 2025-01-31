Steward demands millions more per month from Brown Health, other buyers of Mass. facilities

Updated at 1:15 p.m. on Jan. 31.

SAINT ANNE'S HOSPITAL in Fall River is one of two Massachusetts hospitals that Lifespan Corp. purchased for $175 million as part of the Steward Health Care LLC bankruptcy proceedings. / COURTESY ST. ANNE'S HOSPITAL

PROVIDENCE – Steward Health Care may not operate hospitals in Massachusetts anymore, but its demands are still putting the facilities in jeopardy, according to new owners of the hospitals including Brown University Health. Steward has threatened to stop providing several services key to operating the hospitals unless the new owners pay higher fees for those

