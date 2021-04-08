Stone Ledge sells for $3.2M, Portsmouth’s highest sale this year

PORTSMOUTH – Stone Ledge, a secluded, waterfront estate at 245 Indian Ave., has sold for $3.2 million, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented the seller.

The buyer was represented by Leslie Hogan, of Hogan Associates.

The property is located near Black Point Estates and has views of the Sakonnet River, as well as direct water access.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.

