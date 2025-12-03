Stonehill College launches new degree programs in nursing and business

EASTON – Stonehill College has been granted permission by the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Nursing to establish a Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

Applications are now open, and classes will begin during the 2026-27 academic year.

The BSN program was developed in response to growing gaps in the workforce. A 2024 report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics projected employment in the health care industry to continue to increase over the next several years, citing “both the aging population and a higher prevalence of chronic conditions.”

The college has hired Susan Taylor to serve as interim dean of nursing. She assumed this role in July 2025 following her previous work as a nursing education consultant during the 2024-25 academic year.

“Now that Stonehill College has received the green light from BORN to launch the BSN degree, I am excited to continue collaborating with campus colleagues and members of the health care community to further develop this dynamic degree program,” Taylor said.

Taylor has several decades of experience working as a nurse educator, clinician and administrator. Most recently, she held roles with Signature Healthcare/Brockton Hospital School of Nursing, including academic administrator and dean. Under the direction of the chief nurse officer of Signature Healthcare, she oversaw the planning, operation, control and evaluation of all school programming and activities.

Establishing a nursing degree is a key initiative outlined in Stonehill 2030: Building Together, the college’s five-year strategic plan unveiled in August 2025.

Additionally, the college’s Meehan School of Business is introducing two tailored MBA programs – one for on campus and another for online. The on-campus MBA is designed for early-career individuals, while the online MBA is for professionals with more than five years of experience. Both programs offer flexible evening classes and various specializations aligning with current industry trends.

Applications for the MBA programs are now open for the upcoming semester, with classes set to begin January 2026.

Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor at Providence Business News. He can be reached at mudambi@pbn.com.