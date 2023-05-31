Stonehill College’s TO BE BOLD campaign raises $77.3M

EASTON – Stonehill College’s TO BE BOLD fundraising campaign was bolder than expected, which was both a pleasant surprise and a significant financial boost for the private institution.

The college announced Wednesday that its TO BE BOLD campaign raised $77.3 million since it publicly launched two years ago to help improve student access and opportunity at Stonehill, as well as faculty research and teaching, athletics, programming and facilities. That amount exceeded the campaign’s $75 million fundraising goal and set a new fundraising record for Stonehill in the process.

“Stonehill was built on boldness. It spurs our readiness and resilience. As we continue our ascent, we are always adapting and improving, never resting on our laurels,” Stonehill Campaign Chair and Trustee Patrick Griffin said in a statement.

Stonehill said the TO BE BOLD campaign began in phases starting in 2016 before it was launched in May 2021. At that time, Stonehill had to shift to virtual fundraising engagements due to the COVID-19 pandemic still raging across the area, the college said.

Stonehill says of the campaign funds raised, $30 million of it will now underwrite 63 new student scholarships and expand on current scholarship offerings. Also, $25 million of the newly raised funds will help create the new Leo J. Meehan School of Business on campus, plus foster new connections and collaborations between the Meehan School of Business and the Thomas and Donna May School of Arts and Sciences within the campus’ quad area, Stonehill said.

The monies raised through TO BE BOLD will also support the Stonehill College Fund, which supports various on-campus teaching and innovation programs. Among them are the H.O.P.E. service immersion program, the Stonehill Undergraduate Research Experience and The Farm. Plus, the college fund also underwrites extracurricular activities, Stonehill said, including the college’s transition to the NCAA Division I competitive level for its athletic program.

“I am so thankful for their participation and generosity, which embody an understanding of how a Stonehill education inspires both the mind and the heart,” Stonehill President The Rev. John F. Denning said in a statement. “As we look ahead, the success of this campaign will help create brighter futures for our students and for the College.”

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.