Stop & Shop collects $164K for R.I. Community Food Bank

PROVIDENCE – Stop & Shop has awarded the Rhode Island Community Food Bank with $164,273 to acquire and distribute food, the grocery chain announced Wednesday.

The donation was part of the 31st Annual Food For Friends Campaign, which gifted a record $2 million this year to regional food banks, Stop & Shop said. The campaign asks customers to “round up” on their purchase or donate at the register at the checkout to support food-insecure families in their community. Every dollar raised in Rhode Island was donated directly to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank.

“Given the state of the economy over the past year, it’s incredible that Stop & Shop customers in Rhode Island were so kind and caring,” said Food Bank CEO Andrew Schiff in a statement. “Every time someone made a donation at the register, it added up and we are so grateful for their generosity.”