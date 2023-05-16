Stop & Shop eliminating single-use plastic bags this summer

PROVIDENCE – This summer, plastic will no longer be an option at Stop & Shop.

And if you want paper, that will cost extra.

The supermarket company announced late Tuesday that beginning in July single-use plastic bags will be discontinued across all of its 416 stores in the Northeast, including all 21 locations across Rhode Island.

Customers are encouraged to bring their own reusable bags. Paper bags will still be available for 10 cents each.

“In addition to eliminating all single-use plastic bags from stores across the Northeast by July 2023, a taxable 10-cent charge is now applied on all paper bags provided to customers in an effort to minimize waste and encourage customers to shop with reusable bags,” Stop & Shop said in its statement to WBZ-TV 4 NBC in Boston.

Gov. Daniel J. McKee signed a law last year banning single-use plastic bags across the state beginning Jan. 1, 2024, or within one year of the establishment of regulations by the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, whichever comes first.

Massachusetts has more local plastic bag bans than any state outside California, with 157 cities and towns regulating single-use plastic shopping bags, according to the Sierra Club, an environmental organization in Boston.