PROVIDENCE – Stop & Shop on Wednesday began the rollout of its Savings Station, a new in-store kiosk designed to make digital coupons more accessible for all customers. Piloted in late 2023, the Savings Station allows customers to quickly and easily activate all weekly circular digital coupons, and personalized offers – no smartphone, internet access

Piloted in late 2023, the Savings Station allows customers to quickly and easily activate all weekly circular digital coupons, and personalized offers – no smartphone, internet access or computer required. The kiosks will let customers scan a loyalty card or enter a phone number and quickly get access to any digital coupons or personalized offers.

“This rollout marks another change we’re making to remove friction and improve the shopping experience for our customers,” said Roger Wheeler, president of Stop & Shop. “We heard from customers who felt they were missing out on valuable digital coupon savings, and the Savings Station is our response to that feedback.”

The kiosks are expected to be installed at all 365 of its locations by January, including the 25 stores in Rhode Island.

The Savings Station will feature additional content for customers, such as recipes, inspiration and fun print out activities for keeping kids entertained while shopping.

"We salute Stop & Shop for making digital coupons more accessible to everyone, including the many seniors and low-income folks who lack internet or smartphone access," commented Edgar Dworsky of ConsumerWorld.org, an advocate for bridging the digital divide. "Particularly now when many shoppers' budgets are stretched, these digital money savers could help make a dent in their grocery bill."

On July 17, parent company Ahold Delhaize U.S. announced it was closing 32 underperforming Stop & Shop stores on or before Nov. 2, including its location in Johnston on Atwood Avenue and the Eastside Marketplace at 176 Pitman St. in Providence. The latter was acquired by Stop & Shop in 2014 but kept its Eastside Marketplace identity.

(Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.)