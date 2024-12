Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – More than 1,800 Rhode Island Energy customers were without power Wednesday afternoon, as the state dealt with heavy rains and strong winds. At 3:16 p.m., 1,883 customers were without power due to the storm, Rhode Island Energy Caroline Pretyman told Providence Business News. A deluge of rain and powerful gusts created dangerous conditions

Heavy rain and winds exceeding 60 mph are expected through late Wednesday, forecasters said. Utilities geared up for potential power outages downed trees and tree limbs.

The National Weather Service has issued a high-wind warning for the state until 1 a.m. Thursday. A flood watch has been issued for Bristol County, Eastern Kent County, Newport, Northwest Providence County, Southeast Providence County, Washington County and Western Kent County through Thursday morning.

Rhode Island Energy said it has secured 180 extra line and tree crews to help restore any customer outages as quickly and safely as possible.

“Soaking rain and strong winds increase the risk of trees and branches falling onto power lines and equipment, leading to power outages,” said Greg Cornett, president of Rhode Island Energy. “To prepare, we’re taking every necessary step to ensure our team is ready to respond. Crews will be stationed at our work centers across the state ... allowing them to quickly address any damage and restore power as fast as safety allows.”

