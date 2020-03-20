Strength of ‘blue economy’ won’t fade

When Rhode Island’s economy bounces back – and it will – its strengths before the COVID-19 pandemic will again lead the way. High on the list is the state’s “blue economy,” which includes industries such as naval defense, marine trades, tourism and recreation, commercial fishing and offshore renewable energy.

This week’s cover story is a reminder of what the state already has invested in myriad ocean-centric industries and the potential of a super sector that a recent report for R.I. Commerce Corp. values at $5 billion.

The report urges the state to recruit researchers in the specialized fields and create an organization to unite and advocate for the related industries.

Offshore wind alone is expected to create up to 35,000 full-time jobs on the East Coast by 2028, according to the report.

Danish renewable energy company Orsted already employs about 65 in Providence and has contracts for four major wind projects off the southern New England coast.

The blue economy may be just what’s needed to one day soon help lift all of the state’s economic sectors.