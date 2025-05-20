Striking Butler employees warned their health benefits will expire by end of May

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced on June 2.

PROVIDENCE – Hundreds of employees at Butler Hospital are expected to lose their health insurance benefits at the end of this month amid an ongoing strike.

On May 15, more than 800 Butler employees who are members of the

Service Employees International Union 1199 New England, or SEIU 1199NE, started an "open-ended" strike as contract negotiations with management have stalled.

On Monday, the employees received a letter from

Care New England Health System, which operates Butler, stating that their last paycheck will be May 23. Employees will not get another paycheck during the strike if they do not report to work, according to the letter. Also, medical, dental and vision insurance benefits will expire on May 31.

The termination of benefits is in line with federal law, Mary Marran, president and chief operating officer of Butler said in a statement. Affected employees were notified of the change on May 16 and they were provided information about COBRA coverage and other benefit options. Some benefits, like life insurance, have already ended because of eligibility rules related to active employment.

“It is plainly obvious that cutting off workers' medical benefits with little to no notice is just the latest in management's illegal retaliation and intimidation against workers throughout the bargaining process,” Jesse Martin, executive vice president of SEIU 1199NE said in a statement. “Care New England should be ashamed of this cruel and callous move to break the strike and prevent workers from making critically important changes in their workplace to improve safety and care."

The letter was disappointing for Brooke Huminski, a clinician and social worker at Butler, who says she relies on health insurance for a ‘life-saving’ medications.

“Without that medication, I will not be alive,” Huminski said, adding she is in the process of going through IVF treatment that will likely have to stop without insurance. “I dedicated my career to this hospital and I am just so disappointed, hurt and scared for myself and for many others with severe health conditions who will not be able to afford the co-pay payments or the cost of medications. This is incredibly disappointing, and I am truly scared for my life.”

SEIU 1199 NE’s contract with Care New England expired March 31. Employee benefits and pay would be reactivated once a new contract is ratified, according to the letter.

“We continue to urge SEIU 1199 NE to re-engage in good-faith negotiations so we can reach a resolution that refocuses our shared commitment on what matters most – our patients and the dedicated professionals who care for them,” Marran said.

SEIU 1199 NE workers say they are on strike because Care New England “

has refused to consider the union’s most recent contract proposal to raise wages and address a growing workplace violence crisis.”

Meanwhile, Care New England says it has “worked diligently and in good faith to find common ground and address critical issues,” throughout the months-long negotiating process, including offering wage increases and enhanced workplace safety efforts.

The union said its negotiating committee submitted proposals as late as 8 p.m. on May 7 and the hospital has not responded. While the hospital said the union “decided to disengage from negotiations” May 7.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com

House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi on Tuesday urged both sides to return to the bargaining table. “I am calling on both the management of Butler Hospital and health care workers represented by SEIU 1199 New England to get back to the bargaining table to negotiate in good faith and come up with a fair deal,” he said in a statement. “Patients, family, friends and neighbors in every Rhode Island community are being impacted by the ongoing strike at Butler Hospital."(ADDS paragraphs 10-11 with comment from House speaker.)